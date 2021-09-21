210921-M-LE234-1042 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 21, 2021) Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sprint up the flight deck ramp during machine gun employment drills aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27). Portland and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 01:16 Photo ID: 6851098 VIRIN: 210921-M-LE234-1042 Resolution: 4444x2500 Size: 2.88 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BLT 1/1 Machine gun training aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.