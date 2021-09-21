Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/1 Machine gun training aboard USS Portland [Image 4 of 5]

    BLT 1/1 Machine gun training aboard USS Portland

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), ARABIAN GULF

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    210921-M-LE234-1017 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 21, 2021) Marine Corps Lance Cpl. River Sprecher, left, a fire team leader, and Lance Cpl. James Housley, a machine gunner, both assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare for an M240B machine gun barrel change during machine gun employment drills aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27). Portland and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 01:16
    Photo ID: 6851097
    VIRIN: 210921-M-LE234-1017
    Resolution: 5792x3861
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/1 Machine gun training aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

