LCAC Operations

210902-N-YP246-1231 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 2, 2021) Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) 10, assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, embarked aboard USS Green Bay, approaches the well deck. Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN