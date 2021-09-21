Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Conducts Carrier Qualifications

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Seaman Noah Eidson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210921-N-AV609-1019 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 21, 2021) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46 secure an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in the support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Noah Eidson)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 23:52
    Photo ID: 6850889
    VIRIN: 210921-N-AV609-1019
    Resolution: 3969x2835
    Size: 763.29 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Conducts Carrier Qualifications, by SN Noah Eidson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Carrier Qualifications
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Flight Deck
    US Navy
    GHWB

