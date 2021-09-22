Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Sailors at Work [Image 2 of 2]

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Roberson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210922-N-SY758-1054 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 22, 2021) Lt. Elizabeth Presley, left, and Hospitalman (Dental) India Jones, both assigned to Dental Department, replace a Sailor’s filling aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 23:24
    Photo ID: 6850852
    VIRIN: 210922-N-SY758-1054
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 810.52 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Sailors at Work [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

