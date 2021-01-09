Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    210901-N-YP246-1012 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 1, 2021) Cmdr. Patrick Kiefer, executive officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), is pinned to his current rank by Chief Personnel Specialist Jeffrey Navarro (left) and Green Bay's administrative officer, Ensign Riley Garrett, during a promotion ceremony. Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

    This work, Promotion [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

