210901-N-YP246-1011 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 1, 2021) Capt. James T. Robinson, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), gives the oath of office during a promotion ceremony. Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 23:07 Photo ID: 6850837 VIRIN: 210901-N-YP246-1011 Resolution: 5107x3648 Size: 995.5 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promotion [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.