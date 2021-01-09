210901-N-YP246-1009 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 1, 2021) Capt. James T. Robinson, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), gives the oath of office during a promotion ceremony. Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 23:07
|Photo ID:
|6850836
|VIRIN:
|210901-N-YP246-1009
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|951.35 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
