    Promotion

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.01.2021

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    210901-N-YP246-1009 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 1, 2021) Capt. James T. Robinson, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), gives the oath of office during a promotion ceremony. Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

