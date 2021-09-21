GHWB Conducts Carrier Qualifications

210921-N-AV609-1067 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 21, 2021) A MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46 takes off from the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in the support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Noah Eidson)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 22:49
|Photo ID:
|6850831
|VIRIN:
|210921-N-AV609-1067
|Resolution:
|3527x2519
|Size:
|797.9 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
