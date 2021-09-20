Jamie Simmons, a Data Manager from the St. Louis District, works to support the Blue Roof mission data center. Currently more than 760 USACE personnel are deployed and engaged, coordinating with local, state, and federal partners in the affected areas. (Photo by Bri Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 22:12
|Photo ID:
|6850818
|VIRIN:
|210920-O-AZ289-804
|Resolution:
|4500x3000
|Size:
|5.32 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Roof Data Center [Image 5 of 5], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
