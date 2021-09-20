Blue Roof Data Center

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Jamie Simmons, a Data Manager from the St. Louis District, works to support the Blue Roof mission data center. Currently more than 760 USACE personnel are deployed and engaged, coordinating with local, state, and federal partners in the affected areas. (Photo by Bri Sanchez)

