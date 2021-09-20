Willie Wade is deployed in support of the ongoing response by USACE to Hurricane Ida. Currently more than 760 USACE personnel are deployed and engaged, coordinating with local, state, and federal partners in the affected areas. (Photo by Bri Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 22:12 Photo ID: 6850813 VIRIN: 210920-O-AZ289-626 Resolution: 4500x3000 Size: 6.54 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Support to Hurricane Ida [Image 5 of 5], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.