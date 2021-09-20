Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Hurricane Ida Response [Image 1 of 5]

    USACE Hurricane Ida Response

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    South Atlantic Division, Regional Occupation Office chief nurse Heather Limerick works on the foot of a fellow responder deployed to assist in Hurricane Ida recovery efforts. Currently more than 760 USACE personnel are deployed and engaged, coordinating with local, state, and federal partners in the affected areas.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    USACE
    Hurricane Ida
    Ida

