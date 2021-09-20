USACE Hurricane Ida Response

South Atlantic Division, Regional Occupation Office chief nurse Heather Limerick works on the foot of a fellow responder deployed to assist in Hurricane Ida recovery efforts. Currently more than 760 USACE personnel are deployed and engaged, coordinating with local, state, and federal partners in the affected areas.

