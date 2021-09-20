South Atlantic Division, Regional Occupation Office chief nurse Heather Limerick works on the foot of a fellow responder deployed to assist in Hurricane Ida recovery efforts. Currently more than 760 USACE personnel are deployed and engaged, coordinating with local, state, and federal partners in the affected areas.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 22:12
|Photo ID:
|6850806
|VIRIN:
|210919-A-AZ289-0001
|Resolution:
|4500x6000
|Size:
|14.36 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Hurricane Ida Response [Image 5 of 5], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
