Aviation Soldiers from Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, provided a familiarization flight of Oahu to Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Korea Suh Wook Sep. 22, 2021. The aerial tour was conducted on a UH-60 Blackhawk and included various Oahu military bases and historical sites. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena/25th Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 20:29
|Photo ID:
|6850737
|VIRIN:
|210921-A-UH335-0012
|Resolution:
|6323x4215
|Size:
|19.27 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Republic of Korea Minister of Defense Oahu familiarization flight [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
