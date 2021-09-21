Republic of Korea Minister of Defense Oahu familiarization flight

Aviation Soldiers from Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, provided a familiarization flight of Oahu to Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Korea Suh Wook Sep. 22, 2021. The aerial tour was conducted on a UH-60 Blackhawk and included various Oahu military bases and historical sites. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena/25th Combat Aviation Brigade)

Date Taken: 09.21.2021
Location: HI, US