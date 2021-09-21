Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Republic of Korea Minister of Defense Oahu familiarization flight [Image 5 of 16]

    Republic of Korea Minister of Defense Oahu familiarization flight

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Aviation Soldiers from Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, provided a familiarization flight of Oahu to Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Korea Suh Wook Sep. 22, 2021. The aerial tour was conducted on a UH-60 Blackhawk and included various Oahu military bases and historical sites. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena/25th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 20:29
    Photo ID: 6850730
    VIRIN: 210921-A-UH335-0005
    Resolution: 5353x3569
    Size: 12.83 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Republic of Korea Minister of Defense Oahu familiarization flight [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    flyover
    25th CAB
    25th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Oahu
    Republic of Korea
    aviation

