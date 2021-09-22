Clothing Donations at Upshur Village

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Carlos Rodriguezcolon, a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and a native of Coamo, Puerto Rico, oversees Afghan men picking out donated items on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 22, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support of at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Tia Dufour)

