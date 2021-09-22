Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clothing Donations at Upshur Village [Image 3 of 5]

    Clothing Donations at Upshur Village

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Carson Crosthwait, a supply administration and operations specialist with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, oversees Afghan men picking out donated items on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 22, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support of at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Tia Dufour)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clothing Donations at Upshur Village [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    Afghanistan
    Quantico
    Special Immigrant Visa
    Afghan Special Immigrants and Familes
    Operation Allies Welcome

