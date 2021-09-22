Medical Screening at Upshur Village

U.S. Navy Corpsmen draw blood from an Afghan child at Upshur Village on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Tia Dufour)

