Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USSF Service Dress prototype

    USSF Service Dress prototype

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Areca Wilson 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief of Space Force Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond unveils the U.S. Space Forces Service Dress prototype during the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference at National Harbor, Md., Sept. 21, 2021. The prototype is the first of the services to be designed female first. It features a deep-blue jacket, taken from the Space Force Seal and represents the vastness of outer space. Similarly, the buttons features the globe, delta, orbit and stars, which are part of the seal and flag. The prototype also includes six buttons and a hexagonal name tag, which represent the SF’s establishment as the sixth military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Areca T. Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 15:59
    Photo ID: 6850310
    VIRIN: 210929-F-IT851-0001
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSF Service Dress prototype, by TSgt Areca Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    areca t. wilson
    Space Force
    spaceforcefet
    Service dress prototype

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT