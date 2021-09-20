Chief of Space Force Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond unveils the U.S. Space Forces Service Dress prototype during the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference at National Harbor, Md., Sept. 21, 2021. The prototype is the first of the services to be designed female first. It features a deep-blue jacket, taken from the Space Force Seal and represents the vastness of outer space. Similarly, the buttons features the globe, delta, orbit and stars, which are part of the seal and flag. The prototype also includes six buttons and a hexagonal name tag, which represent the SF’s establishment as the sixth military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Areca T. Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 15:59 Photo ID: 6850310 VIRIN: 210929-F-IT851-0001 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 1.99 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USSF Service Dress prototype, by TSgt Areca Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.