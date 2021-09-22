Program connects survivors with the worst day of their life to the rest of their life

A Gold Star Mother's and Families Day event will take place Sept. 25 at Cashe Memorial Garden on Fort Stewart. During the event Mother's and Families will have the opportunity to share fond memories about their Soldiers. Two Gold Star Mothers have been asked to share memories about their fallen Soldiers and the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Senior Commander, Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza will offer special remarks. The senior commander will also present each Gold Star mother in attendance with a bouquet of flowers and a card. (Courtesy graphic)

