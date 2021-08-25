Fighter Friday

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilot from the 33rd Fighter Wing prepares for takeoff during a night flying operation Aug. 25, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Night flying is performed to ensure pilots are mission capable and combat ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Leandra Garcia)

