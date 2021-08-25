Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighter Friday

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Airman Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilot from the 33rd Fighter Wing prepares for takeoff during a night flying operation Aug. 25, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Night flying is performed to ensure pilots are mission capable and combat ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Leandra Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 14:27
    Photo ID: 6850084
    VIRIN: 210825-F-NY200-1072
    Resolution: 5840x3498
    Size: 7 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighter Friday, by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    33rd fighter wing
    F-35A lightning II

