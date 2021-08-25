A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilot from the 33rd Fighter Wing prepares for takeoff during a night flying operation Aug. 25, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Night flying is performed to ensure pilots are mission capable and combat ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Leandra Garcia)
|08.25.2021
|09.22.2021 14:27
|6850084
|210825-F-NY200-1072
|5840x3498
|7 MB
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|5
|1
This work, Fighter Friday, by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
