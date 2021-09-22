Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services, makes remarks during the “It’s All About People” panel discussion at the 2021 Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 22, 2021. Joining Kelly were Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones; retired Gen. Edward Rice, former commander of Air Education and Training Command; and Patricia Mulcahy, chief human capital officer for U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 13:20 Photo ID: 6849912 VIRIN: 210922-F-LE393-0252 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 902.77 KB Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USecAF Jones HR Panel Discussion [Image 7 of 7], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.