USecAF Jones HR Panel Discussion

Patricia Mulcahy, chief human capital officer for U.S. Space Force, makes remarks during the “It’s All About People” panel discussion at the 2021 Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 22, 2021. Joining Mulcahy were Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones; retired Gen. Edward Rice, former commander of Air Education and Training Command; and Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

