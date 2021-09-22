Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USecAF Jones HR Panel Discussion [Image 5 of 7]

    USecAF Jones HR Panel Discussion

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Patricia Mulcahy, chief human capital officer for U.S. Space Force, makes remarks during the “It’s All About People” panel discussion at the 2021 Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 22, 2021. Joining Mulcahy were Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones; retired Gen. Edward Rice, former commander of Air Education and Training Command; and Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

