Staff Sergeant Vicktoria Bradshaw, 47th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, poses with her K-9 on the training field on August 13, 2021 at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. The K-9 training field helps military working dogs gain experience working with their handlers. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 11:55
|Photo ID:
|6849741
|VIRIN:
|210803-F-IL807-0368
|Resolution:
|4486x3589
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|DEL RIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, K-9 Trainer Portrait, by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
