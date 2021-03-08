Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K-9 Trainer Portrait

    DEL RIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sergeant Vicktoria Bradshaw, 47th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, poses with her K-9 on the training field on August 13, 2021 at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. The K-9 training field helps military working dogs gain experience working with their handlers. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K-9 Trainer Portrait, by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MWD
    Portrait
    K-9
    Laughlin
    3N0X6
    47th SFS

