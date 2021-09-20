Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Virginia Waller-Torres, speaks with Marines from the U.S. Marine Corps Body Bearers at Marine Barracks Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. Waller-Torres shot a viral video of the Body Bearers pushing her vehicle out of flood waters. She took the opportunity to personally thank some of the Marines and shared her story about the feelings she was experiencing while the Marines were pushing her car to safety. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 10:14
    Photo ID: 6849609
    VIRIN: 210920-M-KC226-1026
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 8.7 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, Virginia Waller-Torres, speaks with Marines from the U.S. Marine Corps Body Bearers [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Body bearers
    viral video

