    2021 Panther View Exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    2021 Panther View Exercise

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Garavito 

    Buckley Garrison

    Senior Airman Maggie Morrison, a 460th Medical Group medical technician, provides medical care to a simulated patient awaiting emergency services in Medical Group North Building on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Aug. 11, 2021. Morrison practiced her medical response during the 2021 Panther View exercise to prepare for the possibility of real world events. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Garavito)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 10:02
    Photo ID: 6849603
    VIRIN: 210811-F-NC038-230
    Resolution: 3200x2133
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

