    Exercise Eagle Storm 2021 [Image 7 of 7]

    Exercise Eagle Storm 2021

    SLUNJ, CROATIA, CROATIA

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment (Airborne), 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct Situational Training Exercise (STX) Lanes in order to validate their teams for upcoming live-fire events as part of Exercise Eagle Storm at Croatian Army range "Eugen Kvaternik" in Slunj, Croatia, Sep. 20, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

