Participants of the joint Royal Air Force Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath motorcycle rally, ride from RAF Lakenheath to Madingley American Cemetery in Cambridge, England, Sept. 13, 2021. The rally is an annual event where motocyclists, both Airmen and civilians, ride as a group to commemorate service members Missing In Action and honor military Prisoners Of War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 06:48 Photo ID: 6849241 VIRIN: 210913-F-AF202-0152 Resolution: 4650x3094 Size: 1.21 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, POW/MIA Remembrance [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.