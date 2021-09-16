Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Multi-Domain Task Force activation ceremony

    2nd Multi-Domain Task Force activation ceremony

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Volker Ramspott 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa passes the unit color to Col. Jonathan Byrom, Commander of 2nd Multi Domain Task Force during the 2nd MDTF activation ceremony on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, Sept. 16, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 04:00
    Photo ID: 6849208
    VIRIN: 210916-A-AD638-0008
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 603.79 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force activation ceremony, by Volker Ramspott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    2MDTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT