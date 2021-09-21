USS ESSEX Underway Operations

ARABIAN GULF (September 21, 2021) Sailors prepare to chock and chain an AV-8B Harrier attached to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex, Sept. 21. Essex and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jenna Dobson)

