GHWB Sailors Participate in Drill

210921-N-AV609-1023 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 21, 2021) Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) participate in a mass casualty drill. GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in the support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Noah Eidson)

Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN