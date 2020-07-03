Outgoing commander celebrates final days of military service a member of the Hollywood Guard

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Taylor, 146th Airlift Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron, presents a gift to former 146th Airlift Wing commander, retired U.S. Air Force Col. Keith Ward, at a retirement ceremony at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, February 8, 2020. Ward, a previous vice commander for the 163rd Attack Wing, finished his final day of military service as a member of the Hollywood Guard, commemorating 20 years serving in the U.S. Air Force and the California Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright)

