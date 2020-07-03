Outgoing commander celebrates final days of military service a member of the Hollywood Guard

146th Airlift Wing departing commander, retired U.S. Air Force Col. Keith Ward proudly displays his awarded California National Guard Legion of Merit medal during a retirement ceremony at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, February 8, 2020. Ward, a previous vice commander for the 163rd Attack Wing, finished his final day of military service as a member of the Hollywood Guard, commemorating 20 years serving in the U.S. Air Force and the California Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 23:16
|Photo ID:
|6849063
|VIRIN:
|200307-Z-CA329-0032
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|4.9 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
