Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Outgoing commander celebrates final days of military service a member of the Hollywood Guard [Image 5 of 8]

    Outgoing commander celebrates final days of military service a member of the Hollywood Guard

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    146th Airlift Wing departing commander, retired U.S. Air Force Col. Keith Ward proudly displays his awarded California National Guard Legion of Merit medal during a retirement ceremony at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, February 8, 2020. Ward, a previous vice commander for the 163rd Attack Wing, finished his final day of military service as a member of the Hollywood Guard, commemorating 20 years serving in the U.S. Air Force and the California Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 23:16
    Photo ID: 6849063
    VIRIN: 200307-Z-CA329-0032
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outgoing commander celebrates final days of military service a member of the Hollywood Guard [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Outgoing commander celebrates final days of military service a member of the Hollywood Guard
    Outgoing commander celebrates final days of military service a member of the Hollywood Guard
    Outgoing commander celebrates final days of military service a member of the Hollywood Guard
    Outgoing commander celebrates final days of military service a member of the Hollywood Guard
    Outgoing commander celebrates final days of military service a member of the Hollywood Guard
    Outgoing commander celebrates final days of military service a member of the Hollywood Guard
    Outgoing commander celebrates final days of military service a member of the Hollywood Guard
    Outgoing commander celebrates final days of military service a member of the Hollywood Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT