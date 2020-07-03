Outgoing commander celebrates final days of military service a member of the Hollywood Guard

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Dana Hessheimer, assistant adjutant general with the California National Guard, pins the California National Guard Legion of Merit medal on departing 146th Airlift Wing commander, retired Col. Keith Ward, during a retirement ceremony at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, February 8, 2020. Ward, a previous vice commander for the 163rd Attack Wing, finished his final day of military service as a member of the Hollywood Guard, commemorating 20 years of serving in the U.S. Air Force and the California Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright)

