    Sioux City's Embarked Coast Guard Det Conducts an Airborne Use of Force Exercise [Image 2 of 4]

    Sioux City's Embarked Coast Guard Det Conducts an Airborne Use of Force Exercise

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210911-N-YD864-1054
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 11, 2021) – A Coast Guardsman assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Detachment 102 participates in an airborne use of force exercise from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter embarked aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), Sept. 11, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

