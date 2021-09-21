U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kiara McNeal, 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron commander support staff administrative technician from Okinawa, Japan was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of September 27 - October 1, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 20:43 Photo ID: 6848985 VIRIN: 210921-F-QQ371-021 Resolution: 8060x5504 Size: 3.12 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A1C Kiara McNeal Airman of the Week [Image 8 of 8], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.