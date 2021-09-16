Commander Navy Region Hawaii Observes Colors At Pearl Harbor Historic Sites Visitor Center

210916-N-OT701-1007 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Sept. 16, 2021) Rear Adm. Timothy Kott, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (right), observes morning colors with Superintendent Jon Burpee at the Pearl Harbor Historic Sites Visitor Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 20:14
|Photo ID:
|6848980
|VIRIN:
|210916-N-OT701-1007
|Resolution:
|5230x3480
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
