USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Deck Fire Training

PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 21, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) overhaul a simulated casualty as part of flight deck firefighting training during a routine underway, Sept. 21. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine training operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|09.21.2021
|09.21.2021 19:31
|PACIFIC OCEAN
