USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Deck Fire Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    210921-N-MT581-1097

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 21, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) overhaul a simulated casualty as part of flight deck firefighting training during a routine underway, Sept. 21. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine training operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    3rd Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    USS John P. Murtha
