USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Deck Fire Training

PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 21, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) receive training in team movements as part of flight deck firefighting training during a routine underway, Sept. 21. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine training operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN by PO2 Curtis Spencer