    11th MEU and USS Essex (LHD 2) Participate in 9/11 Memorial 5k [Image 6 of 8]

    11th MEU and USS Essex (LHD 2) Participate in 9/11 Memorial 5k

    ARABIAN GULF

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), participate in a 9/11 memorial 5k run aboard Essex, Sept. 11, 2021. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 18:54
    Photo ID: 6848858
    VIRIN: 210911-M-OY155-1034
    Resolution: 5686x3554
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU and USS Essex (LHD 2) Participate in 9/11 Memorial 5k [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

