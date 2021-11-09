11th MEU and USS Essex (LHD 2) Participate in 9/11 Memorial 5k

U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), participate in a 9/11 memorial 5k run aboard Essex, Sept. 11, 2021. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

