USS Sioux City Culinary Specialist Prepares for Pizza and Wings Night

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 18, 2021) -- Culinary Specialist Seaman Mya Howard adds parsley to spaghetti noodles in preparation for pizza and wings night, aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), Sept. 18, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

