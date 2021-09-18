U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force's defense attempts to block a field goal by Utah State during a game on Sept. 18, 2021 in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force lost to Utah State 49-45. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin R. Pacheco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 15:50 Photo ID: 6848524 VIRIN: 210918-F-NU281-1088 Resolution: 5281x3521 Size: 2.84 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Utah State 2021 [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.