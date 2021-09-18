U.S. Air Force Academy Football vs Utah State 2021

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force's defense attempts to block a field goal by Utah State during a game on Sept. 18, 2021 in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force lost to Utah State 49-45. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin R. Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 15:50
|Photo ID:
|6848524
|VIRIN:
|210918-F-NU281-1088
|Resolution:
|5281x3521
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
