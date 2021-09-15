Bataan maintaining shipboard readiness

210915-N-HA192-1010
PORTSMOUTH, VA. (Sep. 15, 2021) - Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), eat lunch in the ships mess decks during the first meal aboard, a milestone of the crew move aboard September 15, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Brown)
09.15.2021
09.21.2021
|6848298
|210915-N-HA192-1010
|5368x3834
|1.35 MB
|US
|3
|0
