    Bataan maintaining shipboard readiness

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    210915-N-HA192-1010
    PORTSMOUTH, VA. (Sep. 15, 2021) - Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), eat lunch in the ships mess decks during the first meal aboard, a milestone of the crew move aboard September 15, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Brown)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 14:19
    Photo ID: 6848298
    VIRIN: 210915-N-HA192-1010
    Resolution: 5368x3834
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: US
    Drill
    USS Bataan
    Shipyard
    LHD 5
    Navy

