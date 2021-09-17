Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Melvin Fatimehin 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210917-N-NM271-1195 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 17, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Shane Greytak fakes out a fire hose for a fire team ordnance evolution aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sep. 17. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Melvin Fatimehin)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 14:21
    Photo ID: 6848284
    VIRIN: 210917-N-NM271-1195
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, 210917-N-NM271-1195 [Image 8 of 8], by SN Melvin Fatimehin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Navy
    Amphibious Assualt Ship
    Tripoli
    LHA 7

