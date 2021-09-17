210917-N-NM271-1174 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 17, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Khaleel Danzy, left, from Jacksonville, Fla., and Airman Demar Porter, from New York City, fasten elevator chains aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sep. 17. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Melvin Fatimehin)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 14:21
|Photo ID:
|6848283
|VIRIN:
|210917-N-NM271-1174
|Resolution:
|4393x3138
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210917-N-NM271-1174 [Image 8 of 8], by SN Melvin Fatimehin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT