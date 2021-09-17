210917-N-NM271-1096 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 17, 2021) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Savanna Guthrie, from Cincinnati, performs maintenance on a potable water valve aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sep. 17. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Melvin Fatimehin)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 14:21
|Photo ID:
|6848276
|VIRIN:
|210917-N-NM271-1096
|Resolution:
|4297x3069
|Size:
|906.82 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210917-N-NM271-1096 [Image 8 of 8], by SN Melvin Fatimehin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
