210917-N-NM271-1045 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 17, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Chiquandra Bryant, left, from Jasper, Fla., and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Mackenley Thermitus, from Port Au Prince, Haiti, maneuver a forklift in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sep. 17. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Melvin Fatimehin)

