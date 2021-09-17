Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210917-N-NM271-1045 [Image 1 of 8]

    210917-N-NM271-1045

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Melvin Fatimehin 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210917-N-NM271-1045 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 17, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Chiquandra Bryant, left, from Jasper, Fla., and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Mackenley Thermitus, from Port Au Prince, Haiti, maneuver a forklift in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sep. 17. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Melvin Fatimehin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 14:21
    Photo ID: 6848274
    VIRIN: 210917-N-NM271-1045
    Resolution: 4603x3288
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210917-N-NM271-1045 [Image 8 of 8], by SN Melvin Fatimehin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210917-N-NM271-1045
    210917-N-NM271-1061
    210917-N-NM271-1096
    210917-N-NM271-1104
    210917-N-NM271-1113
    210917-N-NM271-1144
    210917-N-NM271-1174
    210917-N-NM271-1195

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Amphibious Assualt Ship
    Tripoli
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT