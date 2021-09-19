Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    117 MDG Receive Awards for Response to COVID-19 [Image 9 of 9]

    117 MDG Receive Awards for Response to COVID-19

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 117th Medical Group receive awards for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic at Sumpter Smith JNGB, Ala., Sept. 19, 2021. The medical group was responsible for performing more than 48,000 health screenings for mission essential personnel. The 117th MDG established COVID-19 testing on July 01, 2021 which was eight weeks prior to widespread public testing availability. (US Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 12:38
    Photo ID: 6848066
    VIRIN: 210919-Z-CN322-1053
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 117 MDG Receive Awards for Response to COVID-19 [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Jeremy Farson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    Alabama Air National Guard
    COVID
    Sumpter Smith JNGB
    117 MDG

