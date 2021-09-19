117 MDG Receive Awards for Response to COVID-19

Members of the 117th Medical Group receive awards for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic at Sumpter Smith JNGB, Ala., Sept. 19, 2021. The medical group was responsible for performing more than 48,000 health screenings for mission essential personnel. The 117th MDG established COVID-19 testing on July 01, 2021 which was eight weeks prior to widespread public testing availability. (US Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 12:38
|Photo ID:
|6848064
|VIRIN:
|210919-Z-CN322-1039
|Resolution:
|5015x3856
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
